Prophet Agyemang donates ₵60,000 to Sunyani Hospital

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Founder and leader of Ultimate Charismatic Center, Prophet Akwesi Agyemang has donated a sum of Ghc 60,000 to the Sunyani Regional Hospital in a compassionate initiative.



The generous contribution, made on November 15, 2023, was part of the commemoration of Rev. Rosemond Prempeh's 40th birthday.



Prophet Prempeh Ministries demonstrated its commitment to community welfare by supporting individuals facing financial challenges even after being discharged from the hospital.



The substantial donation aims to alleviate the burden on these individuals, allowing them to focus on their recovery without the added stress of financial concerns.



This act of benevolence not only reflects the ministry's dedication to community service but also showcases the Prempeh family's commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those in need.



The occasion was graced by the presence of the Bono Regional Minister, Honorable Justina Owusu Banahene, and representatives from the Sunyani Local Council of Churches.



Their participation highlighted the collaborative spirit in addressing the broader needs of the community.



Prophet Agyemang also hosted a special cocktail dinner for church members to fellowship and network at the East Legon branch of the Ultimate Charismatic Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023.











