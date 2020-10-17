General News of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Promoted students will complete truncated courses - GES

Deputy Director-General in charge of Quality and Access at GES, Dr Kwabena Tandoh

Deputy Director-General in charge of Quality and Access at the Ghana Education Service ( GES), Dr Kwabena Tandoh, says students who will be promoted to start the next academic calendar will be made to complete truncated courses from the previous year.



This comes after the GES revealed that all students will be promoted to the next academic level come 2021 without assessments.



The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo speaking during the 16th COVID-19 update address noted that the Ghana Education Service, after further consultations, has decided to postpone the remainder of the academic year for all nursery, kindergarten, primary, JHS 1 and SHS 1 students.



He added that the next academic year will resume in January 2021, with appropriate adjustments made to the curriculum, to ensure that nothing is lost from the previous year.



“The relevant dispositions will also be made so that the presence, at the same time, in school of all streams of students, can occur in safety”, the Akufo-Addo said.



In an interview with the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Dr Kwabena Tandoh said all teachers will complete all courses from the previous year before commencing the new academic year.



“When schools open in January, everybody will be promoted. Even those whose academic works were truncated,” he stated.



"If you let them continue to mark time and wait, should this virus last for three years, you would have a large number of children who have not had the opportunity to enter school. It is the same teachers who are teaching these kids. While they are promoted to Class Two or Three, the content of their academic work will begin from where it was truncated in March.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.