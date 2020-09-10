Politics of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Promises in NDC manifesto are what Ghanaians are asking from our leaders – Awuah-Darko

Kwame Awuah-Darko, Former Chief Executive Officer for Bulk Oil Storage and Transport

Former Chief Executive Officer for Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST), Kwame Awuah-Darko has said the promises in the NDC manifesto are the true demands of Ghanaians.



The former BOST boss added that the national National Democratic Congress (NDC)only practically facilitated it.



Speaking on Citi TV’s Point of View Show, Awuah Darko indicated that Ghanaians were the drafters of the recently launched NDC manifesto.



“First of all, this manifesto was done by the people of Ghana for the people of Ghana. The NDC practically facilitated it. All key members of the team put in hard and good work. President Mahama was heavily involved. We shared ideas and read through scripts. It is exactly what the people of Ghana are asking for from their political leaders.



He also noted that it was prudent for the NDC to articulate the needs of Ghanaians in their manifesto.



”The document isn’t a tail wagging the dog but the head listening to the body which is how it should be. If you want to lead the people, you must understand not only who they are where they are. And you must have a vision that articulates where we’ll all like to go and we’ll all like to be. That’s exactly what the manifesto entails, the will of the people.”



He further assured that the intervention policies captured in the party’s manifesto will transform the country.



”Ghana has evolved. We’ve gone from 3 to 30 million people, so what you would do in the 60s is not what you’ll do in the 90s. We’ve gone from a country where education penetration was about 6% to where it is about 60% today. because More universities have been built and more people have attended school.



“Most interesting today, there’s social media. So you can have a Ghanaian living in some parts of the country and can understand what’s happening in the rest of the world. So you got to approach the Ghanaian as if he’s intelligent, smart, and knows what he wants out of life – And that’s what the manifesto is all about," he added.



The National Democratic Party (NDC) on Monday, September 7, launched its 2020 manifesto ahead of the December 7 polls.



Dubbed, the ‘People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and more’, the latest document is expected to address all “the felt needs of the people”.



Former President John Dramani Mahama has assured that more jobs will be created when the NDC government is given the nod.



He said this will be done through the $10 billion ‘Big Push’ project.





