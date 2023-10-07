Promasidor Ghana pays $30,000 to Korle Bu Cardio Centre for 7 patients to undergo surgery

Health News of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Promasidor Ghana has donated an amount of $30,000 to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to help and support 7 patients with heart diseases undergo surgery.



The donation was made as part of a partnership with the cardio centre of the hospital and comes after the launch of the new Cowbell variants.



The Head of HR at Promasodor Ghana Limited, Andrews Bodom stated "We at Promasidor Ghana Limited are excited to be part of the excellent work that is being done by the cardio centre of Korle Bu. As a company, we are committed to producing quality food products... Through that, our aim is to better the lives of people but taking it a step further, is to ensure that we assist in providing healthcare to patients especially those who are unable to afford it.”



Receiving the donation, Dr. Ekow Ensua-Mensah a Cardiothoracic Surgeon, expressed gratitude to Cowbell and explained why this partnership is important as well as the relevant to poor and needy in society.



"We want to say a big thank you to Promasidor through Cowbell for this gesture. Heart surgery is expensive and difficult for any individual to be able to pay for the cost of heart surgery from his or her back pocket or her bank account. When most people are diagnosed with a heart problem, they need help either from individuals, corporate organizations, churches, and friends. Cowbell has promised us a lifelong partnership and they’re helping to pay for 7 patients who will be admitted and operated upon in the next coming weeks."



Dr. Ekow Ensua-Mensah said this will change the lives of beneficiaries completely, while appealing to all Ghanaians, to help relieve the high cost of heart surgeries by contributing at least GH¢5 every month to the course saying it will go a long way to save lives.



