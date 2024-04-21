Profound betrayal of public trust – Dela Sky fumes over dumsor, economic hardship

Politics of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Legal practitioner cum media personality, Richard Dela Sky, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government for economic mismanagement.



Sky lambasted the government for its handling of the ongoing power crisis, locally known as "dumsor," and the resulting economic hardships faced by the Ghanaian populace.



“There goes our power supply again! Woga tsi dzo ake! Sad! This NPP administration has thoroughly eroded the savings of numerous Ghanaians, thrusting them into dire economic straits through its visible incompetence and or egregious mismanagement of the national economy.



“The consequences are deeply felt; diligent workers across both formal and informal sectors find their scant earnings insufficient to cover even the simplest journey home after a day's labour. The Cedi’s apparent collapse plays a major part in this.



“Even a common one good meal a day has become a distant dream for many citizens. Moreover, the ongoing public and private disputes between the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) ensure frequent power outages, compromising the preservation of essential perishable food items in so many homes nationwide.



“Amid this visible turmoil, the President’s response has been alarmingly passive, if any. His deputy too. This administration’s lethargic and or incompetent approach thus far to the resurgent power crisis starkly,” he said.



He warned of a potential electoral backlash if the administration fails to address these pressing issues.



In a series of posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) on April 20, 2024, he pointed out that the economic consequences of frequent power outages extend beyond inconvenience.



“Contrasts with the frivolity displayed by its upper ranks, who indulge in lavish birthday festivities for a notorious figure linked to the infamous escape of tax-funded guinea fowls, a scandal symbolizing alleged mismanagement and flight.



“Such events, funded perhaps with profit from government contracts paid for by the very citizens left in darkness, while the light stays on for a lavish birthday party for just one elite, underscore a disturbing disconnect with the struggles of the average Ghanaian.



“It is profoundly insulting that this government, which rose to power on commitments to rectify a power crisis mishandled by its predecessor, now blatantly disregards the demands of its citizens for a predictable load-shedding timetable.



“Too soon, they seem to have forgotten how they came to form a government. The concerns of the citizenry no longer seem to matter to them. This neglect transcends policy failure; it is a profound betrayal of public trust,” he added.





