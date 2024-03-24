Profile of the late John Tia Akologo

General News of Sunday, 24 March 2024

John Tia Akologo, a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics, served as a Member of Parliament for Talensi Constituency and Minister for Information under the late President Mills.



John Tia entered local politics in 1982, assuming the role of Press Secretary for the Upper East Regional Secretariat of Peoples Defence Committees/Workers Defence Committees, established by the Provisional National Defence Council military government.



He secured his position as a Member of Parliament in the 1992 parliamentary election under the banner of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



From January 1993 until 2012, he represented the Talensi constituency, making significant contributions during his tenure.



In 2009, President Mills appointed him as Minister for Information, entrusting him with crucial responsibilities in the government.



Additionally, he served as Ghana's Ambassador to Cuba under former President John Mahama, showcasing his diplomatic prowess on the international stage.



John Tia's commitment to regional cooperation was evident through his membership in the ECOWAS Parliament, where he represented Ghana's interests and contributed to regional initiatives.



Despite facing electoral defeat in 2012, losing the Talensi seat to an independent candidate, Robert N. Doameng Mosore, Tia remained an influential figure in Ghanaian politics.



In 2016, he announced his decision to step back from parliamentary elections, marking the end of an era in his political journey.



On Sunday, March 24, 2024 John Tia passed away at the Upper East Regional Hospital, leaving behind a profound impact on Ghanaian politics and a legacy of service to his nation.