Profile of new GNPC CEO, Joseph Abuabu Dadzie

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Joseph Abuabu Dadzie as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), effective Thursday, May 2, 2024, following the resignation of Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah.



Before he was appointed the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Joseph Abuabu Dadzie served as the Deputy Chief Executive (DCE).



In this capacity, he oversaw key areas including commerce, strategy, and business development within the corporation.



Here is a profile of Joseph Dadzie



Joseph Dadzie brings a wealth of expertise in banking, energy, and communications to his new role.



He holds an MBA in Finance and an MSc in General Management from Nyenrode Business Universiteit in the Netherlands, along with a BSc in Chemical Engineering from KNUST, Ghana.



With a background in banking, Dadzie has held prominent positions such as Director of Commodity Corporate, Head of Large Local Corporate & Parastatals, and Senior Manager of Financial Institutions, all at Standard Chartered Bank.



In the realm of communications, he served as the Chief Operating/Finance Officer for Surfline Communication Limited.



Dadzie's experience in the energy sector includes roles as an Assistant Operations Officer with TOR, a Market Research Analyst with GNPC, and Chief Financial Officer with Woodfields Energy Resources.



