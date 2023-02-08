Profile of Agric Minister-designate Bryan Acheampong

General News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Bryan Acheampong is the Member of Parliament for the Abetifi Constituency. He is the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Foreign Affairs; a Member of the Defence and Interior Committee, the Appointments Committee, and the Selection Committee.



He is a former Minister of State at the Ministry of the Interior and the former Minister of State at the Ministry of National Security.



His experience spans Security, Intelligence, Politics, and Business Leadership.



Bryan is a serial entrepreneur, having founded many successful businesses in Agriculture, Technology, Real Estate, Agriculture, Hospitality, and Media. He was an adjunct lecturer in Electronic Business at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) for the 2021/2022 academic year.



He is a retired soldier of the US Air Force with training in Anti-Terrorism, Force Protection, Laws of Armed Conflict, Conventional Defence Training, Weapons, Small Arms, and Fuels. His experience spans Security, Intelligence, Politics, and Business Leadership.



He possesses a bachelor's degree, three master's degrees, a PhD, a graduate diploma in law, and other certificates in management, leadership and journalism.



He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Johnson and Wales University, USA and a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from Johnson and Wales University, USA, a Master of Professional Studies (MPS) in Applied Intelligence from Georgetown University, USA, a Master of Arts (MA) in Security and Intelligence from the University of Leicester, UK, and a PhD in Information systems from the University of Ghana, Legon.



He also holds a graduate diploma in law from the University of Laws, certificates in Building, Leading, and Sustaining the Innovative Organization from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Effective Leadership in Management and Administration from the University of Ghana Business School, and Public Relations, Advertising, and Marketing from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.



He has worked as an Adjunct Lecturer in Electronic Business at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). In addition, he is a member of the Security Institute, a membership of security professionals.



His foundation, the Bryan Acheampong Foundation, constantly embarks on Agriculture, Poverty Reduction, Health and Education programs.



You can also watch this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



