General News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Professor questions EC's decision to declare election without Techiman South votes

EC Chairperson Jean Adukwei Mensa

A university professor who wants his name withheld has punched holes into the statistics that informed Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa’s, decision to declare Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the winner of the December 7 presidential election without Techiman South votes.



The EC Chair, on Wednesday afternoon, declared the NPP candidate the victor in the 2020 presidential election without the Techiman South component of votes.



The EC, in going ahead to declare the results, said: The difference between the total number of votes between the first and second candidates is 515,524.



As a result, even if we added the 128,018 to the results of the 2nd candidate, it would not change the outcome of the Presidential Election.



But, the professor has contested the above claims of the EC, using eight possible scenarios that could have sent the elections into a run-off if the votes of Techiman constituents were factored into consideration.



Below is the professor’s detailed analysis of the situation as sent by him to adomonline.com:



What the EC Chairperson said: “Currently the election results we have declared exclude that of the Techiman South Constituency, with a voter population of 1 hundred and 28 thousand and 18 (128,018). The said election results are not ready because they are being contested.



As such collation is not complete.



The difference between the total number of votes between the first and second candidates is 515,524.”



“As a result, even if we added the 1 hundred and 28 thousand and 18 (128,018) to the results of the 2nd candidate, it would not change the outcome of the Presidential Election.



Hence our declaration of the 2020 results without that of Techiman South”.



Let us interrogate this current situation





NANA MAHAMA MINUS TECHIMAN





6,730,413 6,214,889 128,018





13,434,574 13,434,574







50.098% 46.260%



Assuming 100% turnout at the Techiman south and adding this to the total and then adding all of the Techiman south votes to Mahama.



NANA MAHAMA PLUS 100% TECHIMAN





6,730,413 6,342,907 128,018





13,562,592 13,562,592





49.625% 46.768%





Assuming 80% turnout at the Techiman south and adding this to the total and then adding all of the Techiman south votes to Mahama





NANA MAHAMA PLUS 80% TECHIMAN



6,730,413 6,317,303 102,414



13,536,988 13,536,988



49.719% 46.667%



Assuming 70% turnout at the Techiman south and adding this to the total and then adding all of the Techiman south votes to Mahama



NANA MAHAMA PLUS 70% TECHIMAN



6,730,413 6,304,502 89,613



13,524,187 13,524,187



49.766% 46.616%



Assuming 60% turnout at the Techiman south and adding this to the total and then adding all of the Techiman south votes to Mahama



NANA MAHAMA PLUS 60% TECHIMAN



6,730,413 6,291,700 76,811



13,511,385 13,511,385



49.813% 46.566%



Assuming 50% turnout at the Techiman south and adding this to the total and then adding all of the Techiman south votes to Mahama



NANA MAHAMA PLUS 50% TECHIMAN



6,730,413 6,278,898 64,009



13,498,583 13,498,583



49.860% 46.515%



Assuming 40% turnout at the Techiman south and adding this to the total and then adding all of the Techiman south votes to Mahama



NANA MAHAMA PLUS 40% TECHIMAN



6,730,413 6,266,096 51,207



13,485,781 13,485,781



49.907% 46.464%



Assuming 30% turnout at the Techiman south and adding this to the total and then adding all of the Techiman south votes to Mahama.



NANA MAHAMA PLUS 30% TECHIMAN



6,730,413 6,253,294 38,405



13,472,979 13,472,979



49.955% 46.414%



Assuming 20% turnout at the Techiman south and adding this to the total and then adding all of the Techiman south votes to Mahama



NANA MAHAMA PLUS 20% TECHIMAN



6,730,413 6,240,493 25,604



13,460,178 13,460,178



50.002% 46.363%



From the analysis, the only time the EC’s assumption can be true is if the voter turnout is 20% and all the votes from the 20% turnout are given to Mahama.



There may be other scenarios where the votes are split in several ways. However, what I have done is just to interrogate the EC’s statement based on their own assumption.









