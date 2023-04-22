Professor Frimpong Boateng makes wild allegations against NDC members in galamsey report

General News of Saturday, 22 April 2023

The Chairman of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has detailed how NDC members established themselves in small-scale mining especially in the Western Region during the long reign period.



According to the report, the NDC did not only sponsor their candidates but also supported independent candidates in the supposed strongholds of the NPP in the Evalue Dwira and Tarkwa constituencies.



The report revealed that a former NDC deputy Minister who is also MP for Wassa East constituency has been actively mining in the Subri forest for years.



The report added that the NDC was given an advantage in terms of access to resources from mining after the army component of Operation Vanguard was withdrawn almost two years before the 2020 elections which the NPP party officials complained about.



