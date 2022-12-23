Professionals Forum congratulates newly-elected NDC national executives

Politics of Friday, 23 December 2022

Source: Bernard Ralph Adams, Contributor

The NDC Professionals Forum (Pro-Forum) has sent words of congratulations to all newly-elected national executives of the party for their resounding electoral victories at the 10th National Delegates Congress.



In a press statement on Tuesday, Pro-Forum also encouraged those “who were not too lucky” and further wished them “better luck next time.”



“We place on record our appreciation for the Alex Sebgefia led-Planning Committee for organising one of the best National Congresses of the NDC. The whole process was very peaceful, democratic, and beautiful as witnessed by the whole world,” the statement said.



Pro-Forum thanked the Ghana Police Service and the Electoral Commission of Ghana for their great sense of professionalism that ensured a successful congress.



Signed by the President of the Professional Forum, Sam Pee Yalley, the statement expressed sincere gratitude to all delegates for their loyalty and endurance towards the umbrella party.



“It's been three days after the Congress, and there has not been any reported incidence so we thank all drivers for driving our Delegates back to their homes peacefully,” the statement added.



Furthermore, the Professionals Forum offered their appreciation and gratefulness to the NDC Congress for approving their Application for Affiliation



The NDC Professionals Forum, parenthetically, pledged their full unalloyed support for the party.



“We will continue to serve the Party with our diversified expertise, rich experiences, and resources until the Party gains political power to offer Ghanaians a people Centered transparent and accountable government.”



9,200 NDC delegates from the 276 constituencies gathered at the Accra Sports Stadium for the 10th National Delegates Congress at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 17, 2022.



Held under the theme, ‘Rallying for Victory 2024’, the congress assembled 63 candidates who contested for 11 positions.



At the end of the contest, Fiifi Kwetey was voted as the new General Secretary while Johnson Asiedu Nketia gave Samuel Ofosu Ampofo an upsetting defeat to clinch the National Chairman position.