Politics of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Prof. Stephen Adei sabotaging NPP members at GRA - Nana Kay

Communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay) has said the Board Chairman Of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Prof. Stephen Adei is becoming a thorn in the flesh for NPP members who work at GRA.



According to him, Prof. Stephen Adei is sabotaging NPP members working at GRA and favouring the members of the NDC, which he, Nana Kay describes as "sabotaging’’.



He urged the hierarchy of New Patriotic Party (NPP) to get up and fight for what belongs to them, according to him, the party members have worked so hard for the party to get to its recent state.



Speaking to Reynolds Agyeman on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7, he stated that, "Board Chairman is not treating NPP members at the workplace well, and that if an election should be conducted at the GRA NPP will lose because of the bad treatment the members are receiving from Prof Adei.’’





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.