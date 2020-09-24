General News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prof Owusu-Dabo elected Pro Vice-Chancellor of KNUST

Prof. Ellis Owusu-Dabo beat two other contenders to win the coveted position

Prof. Ellis Owusu-Dabo has been elected as the new Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



He beat his main contender, the Dean of Students Prof Wilson Agyei Agyare, by securing 464 votes.



Prof Agyare polled 392 votes.



The only female contender, Prof. Sr. Eugenia Ampofo only managed 93 votes.



Until his election, Prof. Owusu-Dabo was the Dean of the School of Public Health.



Career



He started his career as a physician at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital as a House Officer. He then worked at the Sunyani Hospital and Wenchi Methodist Hospital in the Brong-Ahafo Region. He then joined the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2002.



Prof. Owusu-Dabo became the first African Director of the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research into Tropical Medicine from 2012 to 2017.



Prof. Ellis Owusu-Dabo is a Consultant Public Health Physician, Teacher and Researcher.



As a Professor of Epidemiology and Global Health, his area of expertise is in Medical Epidemiology and applied public health technologies.



As a teacher, he has trained undergraduate and postgraduate students, as well as mentoring young faculty at both local and international levels.



He is highly driven in his research interest area, mainly non-communicable diseases in low-income country settings.



He also has considerable interest in population genomics of pulmonary tuberculosis. Ellis has secured and managed multi-million United States dollar research grants from principal granting institutions such as the European Union, National Institutes of Health (NIH), the World Bank and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) as well as many bilateral organisations.



He serves on several boards at both local and international levels and has a massive network of individuals and organizations he works with.



Prof. Owusu-Dabo has over 200 research articles in peer-reviewed journals and has the highest citation in Google scholar at KNUST.



As Perelman International Scholar of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, his passion is in building capacities of next-generation scientists and health systems to help solve Africa’s health problems through scientific research collaborations.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.