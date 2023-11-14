Prof. Osafo extols Kennedy Agyapong's performance in NPP primaries

Politics of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Professor Joseph Osafo Head of the Psychology Department at the University of Ghana, has commended the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong for his performance during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer election.



According to him, after just six months of intensive campaigning, Kennedy was able to pull a surprise during the contest.



"Kennedy had 37%, and he has done very well because if you check, it was about six months that he used to campaign. I like his posturing during the time that he conceded defeat.



“He also said that the showdown has been transferred to the NDC, which was quite hilarious and very interesting because that shows that all tensions in the party had ceased and he giving all his support to Dr Bawumia to face the NDC is the way to go,” he said on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on November 13, 2023.



Kennedy lost the NPP presidential election to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who secured his victory with 61.43% of the total votes, with Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, receiving 37.41% of the vote share. The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh garnered 0.75% and 0.41% respectively.







