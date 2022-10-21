Prof. Opoku-Amankwa reacts to his removal as GES boss

General News of Friday, 21 October 2022

The immediate past Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, has reacted to the termination of his contract.



The educationist says he has received several calls and messages following the announcement and is grateful to all who have reached out.



In a statement, he said what gladdens his heart is that the messages are not dirges but are of goodwill and reassuring.



Prof Opoku-Amankwa believes the team he worked with during his time at GES changed the face of the outfit.



“I take this opportunity to thank every one of you for your dedication and the extremely good work relationship that existed between us.



“I highly appreciate your unfathomable love for me. We worked as a team and together we’ve changed the face of not only pretertiary education but also GES,”‘ he acknowledged.



Prof Opoku-Amankwa’s contract was terminated on Monday in a letter signed by Nana Asante Bediatuo, Secretary to President Nana Akufo-Addo.



The letter indicated his expertise was no longer needed at GES but was directed to return to his previous role at the Kwame Nkrumah of Science and Technology (KNUST).



President Akufo-Addo has since appointed Dr Eric Nkansah as the GES acting Director-General.



