Prof Opoku-Agyemang registered as a voter

Politics of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: GNA

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang registers as a voter

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the Running Mate of the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December 7 General Election, has successfully registered as a voter



A statement issued by the NDC Campaign Team, which was copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Wednesday stated: "May I implore all those who are yet to register to kindly do so, particularly, as we approach the end point of the voters registration exercise." Prof Opoku-Agyemang is quoted as saying.



"I still believe it is possible to register eligible Ghanaians without the violence, intimidation and blatant discrimination that has characterized the current exercise. We are better than this."

