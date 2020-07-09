General News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Prof Opoku-Agyemang is best running mate choice, support her – Mahama pleads

play videoJohn Mahama announced Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang (R) as running mate on Tuesday

NDC presidential candidate for the 2020 Elections has urged the rank and file of the party to support his choice of running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, because she is the best for the campaign.



“We couldn’t have made a better choice. Naana Jane is an accomplished woman both nationally and internationally.



“It is my belief that as a social democratic party, and a progressive party as such, if any party must be positioned in the history of our country to take a position for women to serve in the highest offices of the land then it is not any other party than the National Democratic Congress,” he touted.



Former President Mahama was speaking at the inauguration of a 26-member 2020 campaign team for the NDC at the party’s headquarters in Adabraka, Accra on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.



Mr Mahama announced the former Education Minister as his running mate for the 2020 elections after a unanimous decision by the party’s highest decision-making body, the National Executive Council (NEC).



Before the nomination of Prof Opoku-Agyemang, there were speculations that factions within the party were backing other candidates for the spot.



However, speaking at the inauguration, former President urged the campaign team members and supporters of the party to throw their weight behind Prof Opoku-Agyemang for a successful campaign in the December 7, elections.



“Rally behind her and support her,” he said.



He added: “We have, in the course of the life of our party and in periods where we’ve been in government, given the opportunity to women to serve in some of the highest offices of the land….we have Chief Justices who are women, we’ve had speakers of Parliament who are women, we have had Attorney Generals who are women we have had foreign ministers who are women, we have had accountant generals who are women ….indeed virtually every office of the land have been opened up for our female counterparts.counter parts.



“The only two offices that women have never had the opportunity to serve in this country of ours is the Presidency and the Vice Presidency.”







He said he was confident that the nomination of Prof Naana Opoku-AgyemangAgyemant will present a unique opportunity to the country to open up the decision-making process to women and move the country forward.



“We cannot develop this country with a minority the population…bearing in mind women in this country constitute almost 52% of the population. Many have said the time is not right for a woman Vice President. When will it ever be right? I believe that the time is now,” he stressed.



Touting further the achievements of the NDC, he said the party midwifed the 4th Republic on the basis of democratic competition and civilised discourse and urged the rank and file of the party to continue in that direction during the 2020 campaign.









