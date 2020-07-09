Politics of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: GNA

Prof Opoku-Agyemang is a well-deserved choice - NDC

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the appointment of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as the Running Mate to John Mahama, is a well-deserved choice that had birthed a new paradigm in the country's political democracy.



The party believed that her appointment provided a new sense of inspiration of women who made several sacrifices for the development and progress of the country, saying 'the decision was a victory for inclusive democracy and enhanced democratic gains and credentials as a country'.



Mr Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communication Officer, NDC who announced this on Wednesday during the 6th edition of the party's press briefing in Accra said Prof Opoku-Agyemang 'is a God-fearing leader who exudes profound humility, honesty, competence, decency and patriotism.



He said the party had noted the fabrications peddled by the New Patriotic Party about the sterling record of Prof Opoku-Agyemang as Minister for Education, urging the public to ignore such falsehood which offers no value or importance for the development of the country.



Mr Gyamfi said the claim that Prof Opoku-Agyemang cancelled Teacher Trainee Allowance was false, explaining that the decision to replace Teacher Trainee allowance with student loan was a cabinet decision and not a Ministerial decision.



He said the claim that Prof Opoku-Agyemang introduced the three months salary payment for newly recruited teachers was false, explaining that the policy was introduced by the Finance Ministry as part of GIFMIS reforms at the time, to check the phenomenon of pay roll fraud and ensure that newly recruited teachers, nurses and doctors were paid their first three months’ salary without any hindrance and subsequent salaries paid upon validation.



"The claim that Prof Opoku-Agyemang cancelled Book and Research allowances for lecturers of tertiary institutions is a lie and explained that the Book and research allowance was never cancelled under the NDC-Mahama administration when Prof Opoku-Agyemang was the Minister of Education Concerning her plea for clemency for the Montie trio, Mr Gyamfi said Prof Opoku-Agyemang only signed the petition to mitigate the harsh sentences of the three convicts, after they had served six weeks in prison and paid GHS10,000 each, as fines for scandalizing the Supreme Court.



"Her decision to sign the petition to request for a reduced prison term for the convicts doesn’t in any way mean that she endorsed their unfortunate comments as the NPP would have us believe", he said.



He said for the records, under the tenure of Prof Opoku-Agyemang as Education Minister, more than 5 million pieces of chalk, comprising 4,994,328 boxes of white chalk and 180,000 boxes of colored chalk were provided to schools across the country, including; the district of the particular school where the said incident with the then Second Lady occurred.



Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the supply of Teaching and Learning Materials during her tenure as Education Minister by providing 472,800 Teacher Textbooks, 12.8 million Core Textbooks, 2.5 million Dictionaries among others, which significantly enhanced the quality of the country’s educational system.



He said the claim by some, that Prof Opoku-Agyemang was not fit for the Vice Presidency because she was not an Economist was misconceived, saying it was instructive to note, that the Vice President position was not about economists but, the ability to lead and solve the hydra-headed problems confronting the nation.





