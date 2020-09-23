General News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prof Opoku-Agyemang has not added anything to NDC – Kwamena Duncan

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan says the reason the flagbearer of the NDC John Dramani Mahama and his running mate are cutting short their campaigns is because they have been rejected by Ghanaians.



Speaking on Peace FM, Kwamena Duncan ridiculed the campaign of the NDC, stating that “the campaign is not going well for them”.



Picking on the running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the Central Regional Minister guessed that the poor reception the former Education Minister has received so far will make John Mahama have regrets over his decision to pick her.



Kwamena Duncan noted that even in the Central Region where Naana Opoku-Agyemang hails from, she was not resoundingly received.



This ‘cold’ reception given to Opoku-Agyemang, according to Kwamena Duncan, stems from the little impact she made in the region during her reign as Education Minister.



“The campaign is not going well for Mahama and his running mate. For the running mate, I’m sure Mahama will be questioning if he made a good decision. When you trail him, you’ll wonder if she is bringing anything to the NDC. When she was Minister of Education, she could not facilitate a single scholarship for anyone in Komenda”.



“Even within the NDC, if you line up three people including her and ask them to identify her, there are many who will not be able to identify her. She is not adding anything”, he said on Peace FM.



Kwamena Duncan was speaking on Mahama’s decision to cut short his campaign in the Bono Region to address certain issues which have emanated from the ongoing voter exhibition exercise.



John Mahama said that it has become necessary for him to suspend his campaign to address the more pressing issue of voters registration infractions.



“I am cutting short my tour of the Bono Region to return to Accra because of the increasing reports of challenges with the voter register and the exhibition process. We’ll address a major press conference on the issues in due course”, Mahama said.





