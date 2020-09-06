General News of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Source: James Agyenim-Boateng, NDC Campaign Spokesperson

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang expresses concern about abandoned projects

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has expressed concern about the huge number of projects abandoned by the government all over the country.



She says it is unacceptable that so many projects started by the NDC administration have been left to rot.



Speaking to journalists during a visit to the abandoned Community Day Senior High School at Asempaneye in the Joaboso Constituency as part of her tour of the Western North Region, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said projects funded by tax payers must not be left to deteriorate simply because there is a change of government.



"We have seen gravels over-grown by weeds and shrubs, iron rods that have disappeared. If we have to definitely return to this project, we have to do revaluation and spend more money and all of this cannot be very helpful to us as a nation”, she said.



Describing the situation as unfortunate, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the habit of abandoning projects that were started under a particular administration impedes progress and must be stopped.



"It is not as if we just cut the sod and abandoned it. We started, the foundations are done, the columns are being raised. You can all see the images beside and behind me”, she pointed out to the journalists.





