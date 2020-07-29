Politics of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Prof Opoku-Agyemang clearly stated her policy - James Agyenim-Boateng

NDC 2020 Campaign Spokesperson, James Agyenim-Boateng

National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign spokesperson for the 2020 general election, James Agyenim-Boateng has jumped to the defence of his Running Mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang for not itemising her policies she is bringing to the campaign table.



In what may seem as a disappointment as the NDC in its advertisement promised to highlight on Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang's policies for the country during the outdooring ceremony but failed to do, the spokesperson for the campaign team has explained the reason involved.



According to James Agyenim-Boateng on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, the NDC Running Mate actually spoke about policies she represents as talking about women is something that concerns her.



To him, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang talking about women and accessibility to high positions as she has achieved suggests the kind of policy she will be championing when she becomes the Vice President of the country.



“I don’t know whether that is not a policy. When she talks about the fact that our young women must rise above their obstacles and ought not to have any hindrances in their way and understand that whatever a man is doing today, a woman is capable of doing,” he said.



Mr. Agyenim-Boateng also said it could be a matter of style and that’s why people may have been confused.



However, to him, it was not confusing but rather clear cut.



“[Policies] are ideas or a plan of what to do in particular situations and she has told you what ought to be done in the situation of a 90-year-old woman who, some barbaric people with a primitive mindset have lynched and how she thinks police should convince us that the woman did not die in vain.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.