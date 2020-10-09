General News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Prof Opoku-Agyemang castigates Free SHS rollout at meeting with teacher unions in Eastern Region

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has met members of teacher unions in the Eastern Region as part of her campaign tour of that part of the country ahead of this year’s elections.



The engagement was to afford her an opportunity to listen and catalogue the concerns of the teachers to enable the main opposition party take decisions in their interest in the event the NDC wins the polls.



The teachers unions she met were the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Concerned Teachers Union.



During the meeting, Prof Opoku-Agyemang expressed discontent at the large silence of teachers on the challenges facing the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.



She noted that the programme has been saddled with several defects, however the teachers have remained silent.



This situation she said was worrying.



She assured that all these challenges will be dealt with if the NDC wins to form the next government.



The former Minister of Education asked the teachers to have faith in the promises of the NDC and vote for the party.



Professor Opoku-Agyemang was accompanied by a former Deputy Education Minister and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and other stalwarts of the NDC.



The NDC officials presented copies of the People’s Manifesto to the teacher unions.





