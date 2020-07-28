General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prof Opoku-Agyemang bringing decency to Vice President position - Deputy Minority Whip

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe Ghansah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada Constituency

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada Constituency, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe Ghansah, has said “decency” will be brought to the position of Vice President as the newly appointed running mate of the NDC will not be involved in insults and attacks on politicians.



According to her, Professor Naana’s Opoku-Agyemang’s maiden speech after her official outdooring as running mate showed how decent she is adding that the former Education was a promoter of peace.



She therefore urged other political parties to stay away from attacks and comments that hinder the peace and stability in the country.



The MP was speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb after the Thanksgiving Service at the Asbury-Dunwell Methodist Chapel held for Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang after a successful outdooring ceremony as John Dramani Mahama’s running mate.



Madam Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe Ghansah said, “If you listen to Prof. Naana’s speech, you see peace, calmness, progress for youth and other important issues. We have been waiting for this opportunity. See how she started her speech; no insults, no attacks and she is going to deliver. We are throwing the challenge. We want peaceful elections and campaigns without insults because we have a decent woman who is bringing decency to the vice president position.”



Party members, family and friends joined Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to thank God for a successful event as she prayed for God’s guidance.





