Regional News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: GNA

Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang to begin a three day tour of Western North Region on Wednesday

Professor Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang, the Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will embark on a three day tour of all the nine constituencies in the Western North Region on Wednesday September 02, 2020.



She is expected to hold radio discussions, pay courtesy calls on Paramount chiefs in the Region, meet party executives and supporters as well as address community durbars.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang will kick start the tour with an address to residents on a major radio station within the Region.



A statement signed by Mr Sam Jerome, Regional Communication Officer and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the NDC Vice Presidential candidate will address a community durbar at Camp-Junction, Sefwi-Essam and Asempaneye in the Bia East, Bia west and Juaboso Constituencies.



On the second day, Prof Opoku-Agyemang will address a durbar at Akontombra, pay courtesy call on the Paramount chiefs of Dadieso and Enchi before addressing party supporters and identified groups in Aowin and Suaman Constituencies.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang will also attend a community durbar at Bekawi to address party supporters in the Bibiani- Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency.



The NDC Vice Presidential Candidate will pay a courtesy call on the Paramount chief of Sefwi-Waiwso Traditional Area, address a community durbar at Sefwi-Asawinso in the Sefwi- Waiwso Constituency.



To round up her tour, Prof Opoku-Agyemang will commission some projects and hold community durbar at Kwesi- Adukrom in the Bodi Constituency.



The statement entreated all party faithful to take the visit of the Vice Presidential candidate seriously.



She would be accompanied by some national and regional executives and parliamentary candidates.





