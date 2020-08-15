Politics of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang more intelligent than Osei Kyei - NDC MP

play videoKwabena Mintah Akandoh, Ranking Member on the Health Committee in Parliament

Ranking Member on the Health Committee in Parliament, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, considers the running mate of the National Democratic Congress, Prof. Jane Naana Opku-Agyemang as more intelligent than the Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.



Hon Akandoh, was categorical that the learned professor is more capable to handle the affairs of this country than what the government of the New Patriotic Party is currently doing.



"You see, handling a university is one of the most challenging things to do, so if you are able to steer the affairs of a higher academic facility where I schooled like the University of Cape Coast, then you can run this country...



"She is a powerful woman, and if you are able to handle a very controversial university like our universities in the country, then you can handle this country properly.



"I was therefore very much surprised when I heard my leader of parliament say Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang cannot handle this country as president in the absence of the president. Having dealt with this woman as a minister and having worked with Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, I can tell you on authority that this woman is more intelligent than my leader, Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu," he told Kwame Nkrumah On Okay Fm's Ade Akye Abia program.



The NDC Member of Parliament for Juaboso, also sounded very confident that the opposition party will win the 2020 general elections so Ghanaians can experience the able leadership of the learned Professor.



"...thus I Know Ghanaians will give NDC the Chance again to rescue this country from the shackles of bad leadership and lead the country to the promised land," he added.



