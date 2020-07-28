General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang is the fifth Methodist congregant to be elevated

Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is the fifth Methodist congregant to be appointed to the position of the vice presidential candidate in the country.



A family member confirmed this during a thanksgiving service the at the Asbury-Dunwell Methodist Chapel, where family, friends and loved ones gathered to celebrate with Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang after a successful outdooring ceremony as John Dramani Mahama’s running mate.



The late professor Evans Attah-Mills, Degraft Johnson who was the vice president during president Hila limann’s time, Insine Ankrah, Paa Kwesi Amisah Atta were the other Methodist congregants to be elevated to a higher rank



“We are here today to celebrate the 5th Methodist congregant to be elevated to the position of the vice presidential candidate or running mate.”



“The first to have that honor is Degraft Johnson who was the vice president during president Hila limann’s time.



Then came Insine Ankrah my fellow Winneberian who largely helped in the formation of the Winneba youth choir. The third was John Evans Atta mills who eventually became president of the republic of Ghana.



Then, we had Mr. Paa Kwesi Amisah Atta. Today, it is the turn of prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman. A true Methodist who after her elevation decided that no I am not going to give my thanks to stones or trees but I would come to the house of God and thank him for this great honor and elevation. So we are here to celebrate prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman," he stated.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) officially outdoored professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as John Mahama’s running mate on Monday, July 27, 2020.



The event which was held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), saw the former Education Minister deliver her maiden speech since her nomination on July 6, 2020.



Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang, in her speech, thanked the party and flagbearer for their decision to nominate her as she pledges to serve for the betterment of the nation.





