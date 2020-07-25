General News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang condemns lynching of 90-year-old woman

John Mahama's running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang

The running mate to National Democratic Congress (NDC) flabearer, John Dramani Mahama, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has condemned the lynching of a 90-year-old-woman at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savanna Region.



A 90-year old woman was lynched to death on suspicion of witchcraft at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah region.



Condemning the act in Facebook post on Saturday 25th July 2020, the former Education Minister described the act as barbaric and called on the security agencies to swiftly investigate and bring the culprits to justice.



Read full post below:



My attention has been drawn to the most despicable act of lynching of a 90-year-old-woman at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savanna Region.



I condemn in the strongest terms this barbaric act which has left me, like many I can imagine, deeply sad, indeed.



The elderly in our society rather deserve our love and protection, not this level of unspeakable cruelty.



Old age cannot be synonymous to witchcraft. It is time to build a fair, just and gender sensitive society that respects and values everyone, no matter their age.



It is my expectation that the security agencies will swiftly investigate and bring the culprits to justice.



Moving forward, I hope we shall all work together to raise the level of public education to forestall such tragic occurrences.



My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and may the soul of this unfortunate victim rest in peace.





