Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang commiserates with victims of CMB Market fire

The 2020 running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has commiserated with the victims of the fire outbreak at the CMB-Abuja market at Kantamanto in Accra.



The visit was for her and the other NDC executives who were with her to ascertain the extent of damage and how the party in general can assist the victims.



In a statement made available to GhanaWeb, it added that the devastated former Minister of Education expressed deep sympathies for the victims, especially about the children who, she said, must be traumatized by such a shocking development.



She, however, was thankful that at least no lives were lost, neither were injuries recorded.



“She went on to console the victims and urged them never to despair, no matter the present pain and sense of bewilderment. She suggested that they use the occasion to form even stronger bonds of friendship, and, aided by a sense of purpose, press on to build a better future for themselves and their families.



“The former Education Minister assured them of her support and that of the entire NDC family in holding hands with them to restore order to a situation that is clearly difficult,” the statement added.



Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was accompanied by Nii Ashie Moore, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress; Abigail Elorm Mensah, Deputy National Women’s Organiser; Felicia Bortey, Regional Women Organizer; Ben Neequaye Kotey, Korle Klottey Constituency Chairman; and Eugene Eshun-Elliot, the constituency secretary.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that fire had razed down several shops at the CMB market in Kantamanto, Accra in the early hours of Sunday, September 17, 2023.



According to the report, the fire's source, which was not known, had destroyed wares worth millions of Ghana cedis.



A video posted by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) captured firefighters at the scene trying to stop the fire from wrecking further havoc.



Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, ADO1 Alex Nartey, said several flammable objects were found at the scene of the fire when personnel arrived.



He, however, added that by the time the fire was put out, several shops at the CMB market area had been completely destroyed.







