Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang campaigns for Gyakye Quayson in Assin North

The 2020 running mate to John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has joined executives from the national, regional, constituency, and branch levels of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to campaign on behalf of James Gyakye Quayson.



This is towards the re-election bid being sought by the NDC member, whose election as Member of Parliament for the constituency was recently declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.



Campaigning for him, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang met with some traders at the markets, beauticians, hairdressers, seamstresses, and the elderly on her first day in the town.



She told the people that she believes that James Quayson is best placed to continue the great work he started after his victory in 2020.



“A vote for him in this bye-election solidifies this position,” she stressed.



The NDC hopes to reclaim the constituency seat on June 27, 2023.



The party is retaining its candidate, James Gyakye Quayson, for the crucial election to be conducted by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.



