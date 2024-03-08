Prof. Naana Jane will be a truth-speaking vice president - Kpessa-Whyte

Politics of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Michael Kpessa Whyte, has commended the party for the re-nomination of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate for the party’s flagbearer.



According to him, the former Minister of Education will be a truth-speaking and honest vice president of Ghana.



Prof. Kpessa Whyte's comment comes after the NDC re-nominated Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, for the 2024 presidential elections



The NDC, in a statement issued by its General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, described the duo as a formidable team for the 2024 presidential elections.



Kpessa-Whyte, in a reaction on X, also stated that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang would restore the values of dignity, integrity, and honesty to the high office of the vice president, which, according to him, has been eroded by the current administration.



“Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman will be a truth-speaking and honest Vice President of Ghana. She will return dignity, integrity, honesty, modesty, and humility to that high office. These values, which were sacrificed on the altar of deceit and lies, will be revived & restored,” the post stated.



The NDC, after the announcement of the running mate, stated that its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, is confident that with Prof. Naana Jane as his running mate, they can return to power in January 2025.



"John Mahama, expressing confidence in his running mate, stated, 'I am proud to have Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as my running mate. Her integrity, dedication, and vision for a better Ghana make her the ideal candidate to join me in leading our party to victory in the upcoming elections," it added.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/AE



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







