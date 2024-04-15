Prof Naana Jane signs book of condolence for the late Mark Woyongo

Regional News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the 2024 Running Mate of the NDC, has signed a book of condolences in honour of Mark Owen Woyongo.



The late Mark Woyongo served under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a Minister of the Interior.



He was also a Minister of Defence.



Mark Woyongo died on Wednesday, January 17, a statement issued by his family on Thursday, January 18, 2024, said.



While representing the NDC Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, at the burial service of the late former minister, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang also made time to sign the book of condolence.



Following that, on Sunday, April 15, 2024, the NDC running mate spent some time with the regional and constituency executives, as well as the MP for Pusiga, at Bolgatanga.



“I was accompanied by the Regional Executives to condole with the family of the late Ambassador John Akologo Tia who has passed.



“I also signed the book of condolences. May his soul Rest In Peace ????????,” she said in a post.



