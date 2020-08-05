Politics of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang ends first official trip to Central Region

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, NDC Vice-Presidential Candidate

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, on Friday, July 30, 2020, ended her first official visit to the Central Region since being named the Vice Presidential candidate of the party. She made the first stop at her hometown, Komenda, in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem District, where she paid a visit to the Chief and spoke to the excited crowds that desperately wanted to see her and hear from her.



She emphasized the need for peace and harmony in the community. She also encouraged them to adhere strictly to the Covid-19 prevention guidelines and do everything to avoid being infected by the virus.



On Wednesday 31st July 2020, Prof Opoku-Agyemang started the day with a visit to Mrs. Effie Amissah-Arthur (mother of the late Vice- President H.E. Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur). The Vice-Presidential candidate was accompanied by the Chairman of the Party – Hon. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the Central Regional Chairman of the Party and other party executives. Prof. Opoku-Agyemang indicated to Mrs. Amissah-Arthur that she had come to pay respects to her and to inform her formally about her nomination as Vice-Presidential candidate.



Mrs. Effie Amissah-Arthur thanked her for the visit and advised the Vice-Presidential candidate and the delegation to work towards their objectives in unity. She also prayed for God’s strength and grace for the Running Mate and the Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama. Professor Opoku- Agyemang thanked her for the warm welcome, words of encouragement, and the support she had provided to her over many years.



Professor Opoku-Agyemang proceeded to call on the family of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills, who warmly welcomed her back home. On behalf of the family, Hon. Samuel Atta-Mills MP for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem expressed joy and pride in her selection as the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the NDC and pledged the full support of the family throughout the campaign. Professor Opoku- Agyemang thanked the family for their kind words and blessings as the Party pursues its critical mission to put the country back on the path to recovery and prosperity.



The Vice-Presidential candidate, along with the National Chairman and party delegation, then paid a courtesy call on the Central Region House of Chiefs, where they were welcomed by Nananom led by Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi, President of the National House of Chiefs. On behalf of the delegation, Chairman Ofosu-Ampofo thanked Nananom for blessing the NDC and Ghana with their daughter and pledged to ensure that she is fully supported in the journey to elect the NDC in December 2020. Professor Opoku-Agyemang expressed appreciation for the counsel of Nananom and asked for their guidance and prayers throughout the campaign.



Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi expressed pride in the high recognition of their daughter and advised her to remain objective, stay focused and to resist any attempts to be drawn into the politics of insults that has dominated political discourse in the country.



He advised her to focus on leaving a legacy for current and future generations.



Finally, Professor Opoku-Agyemang met with some community leaders from the Central Region to listen to their concerns, challenges, and hopes for the future. She expressed joy and pride in their activism and efforts to make the country better, and she challenged them to stay involved and never give up despite the many hardships they indicated they were suffering under the current government. “A 2021 NDC government led by President John Dramani Mahama will build an inclusive society that gives everyone equal opportunity to succeed in our great country”, she said.

