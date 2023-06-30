Prof Mike Oquaye, Amoako-Atta, others unveiled as NPP's vetting committee members

Politics of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated its vetting committee for the upcoming presidential primaries.



In a statement signed and issued by the General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Koduah, the NPP launched the 9-member committee in accordance with Article 10(3)(F)(ii) of the party's constitution.



The vetting committee for the NPP's presidential primaries comprises Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye as its chairman, Osei Bonsu Amoah as the spokesperson, Evans Nimako as secretary, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Stephen Abankwa Sekyere, Lord Oblitey Commey, Frank Davies, Rita Talata Asobayire, Hackman Owusu-Agyeman and Adelaide Ahwireng as the committee's members.



The New Patriotic Party will hold its National Delegates Congress in August to shrink the number of flagbearer aspirants from ten to five before the primaries in November to select the eventual winner of the flagbearer race.



