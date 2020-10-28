Diasporian News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: Kelly Smith, Contributor

Prof. Lumumba names his four best and worst African leaders

Prof. PLO Lumumba, Kenyan law and politics academic

Prof. PLO Lumumba, who is widely acknowledged in Africa as a fearless and outspoken statesman and an advocate of change, was the latest guest to be hosted on Real Talk with Nana, a virtual talk show based in the UK.



Speaking on the topic, The Impact of Slavery and Colonisation on Africa, he applauded and acknowledged a few African leaders, who he said were beginning to realise the need for change on the continent and successfully taking on the African agenda; one which seeks to make the continent and it’s people, major stakeholders, in the discussion and implementation of global issues and policies for the benefit of Africa.



He described them as leaders who were thinking in the right manner and direction. These Presidents are Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Mogweetsi Masisi of Botswana, John Magufuli of Tanzania and Hage Geingob of Namibia. He expressed gratitude for such leaders and their dedication towards a new Africa.



He quickly lamented and expressed disappointment in certain African leaders, who through their actions and policies have inevitably opposed the development of Africa and inhibited the nation and her people. These were presidents, Alpha Conde of Guinea, Alassane Ouattara of Cote D’Ivoire, Paul Biya of Cameroon, Edgar Lungu of Zambia.



Finally, like Martin Luther King Jr., when asked about his dream for Africa, Prof. PLO Lumumba responded:



“My dream is to see a new continent whose people are proud of their origins and identify with their culture. A continent whose daughters will not bleach and change the colour of their skin, a continent whose daughters would not wear the hair of dead Asian women.



"A continent whose people are self-sufficient and can feed themselves, a continent whose people will no longer cross the Mediterranean Sea, in search of better livelihood.



"A continent whose people would steer their affairs and tell their own stories unapologetically, the African way.”





