Prof. Kwesi Aning criticizes COP George Alex Mensah's comments on IGP, alleged plot

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Prof Kwesi Aning, has strongly criticized the statements made by COP George Alex Mensah, the Director General of Operations for the Ghana Police Service, regarding the current Inspector General of Police (IGP).



COP Alex Mensah, who is on the verge of retirement this year, made accusations against the IGP, claiming that the Police Service was not being managed effectively.



He made these remarks during his appearance before a parliamentary ad-hoc committee investigating allegations from a leaked tape, suggesting his involvement in a plot to oust the IGP from office.



"It is true; the current IGP is not managing the service well. And I will not deny this today or tomorrow. I will say it everywhere I go. You can do your own investigation within the service and you will know," myjoyonline.com quoted COP Alex Mensah.



In response to these comments, Prof Aning expressed concern, stating that it was problematic to sow discord against the IGP and question his popularity within the force.



“That demonstrates in no uncertain terms from where I sit, that he doesn’t mean well for the service," Prof. Aning



He further criticized the senior police officer for bypassing established complaint channels and resorting to political avenues for his grievances.



Prof Aning suggested that this behaviour indicated a lack of goodwill towards the Police Service.



Additionally, Prof Aning raised concerns about COP Mensah's personal antagonism towards the IGP and his perceived intention to bring him down, describing the situation as unfortunate.



COP Mensah “translated his personal antagonisms towards the IGP and wants to go down with him.”



COP Mensah, a lawyer and Chartered Accountant, denied any personal animosity towards the IGP, attributing his statements to professional disagreements.



He admitted that the voice on the leaked tape was his but claimed that the content had been doctored.



Furthermore, he disputed the claims of a plot to remove the IGP and accused Bugri Naabu of lying before the committee.



NAY/WA



