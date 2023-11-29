Prof. Joshua Alabi leads NDC to celebrate Tenglebgre Festival at Sekoti

Politics of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The former National Campaign Manager of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general elections, Professor Joshua Alabi, and the former Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Joseph Ade Coker, along with some supporters of the party, were at Sekoti in the Upper East Region for this year’s Tenglebgre Festival by the chiefs and people of the area.



The team was at the festival to represent the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, who was invited to the celebration.



The Tenglebgre Festival formed part of activities to round up the farming season, showcase the rich cultural heritage and identity of the Nabdam people, seek funds for development, and also take stock of happenings in the communities and how they could be better managed for the growth and development of the area. The theme for the 2023 celebration focused on protecting the environment.



Addressing the gathering, Prof. Joshua Alabi commended the people of the area for their rich culture and togetherness. He said theme; “Nabdam, let us be mindful of the way we destroy the environment and take a holistic approach to protect it,” is an acknowledgement of their fundamental rights to protect the environment so that they can live a healthy life.



“Former President Mahama has asked me to inform you that he shares your plight and concern as far as the environment is concerned. The next NDC government will not forget to focus on programmes that will check climate change and enhance food production in the country.”



“We shall also implement a 24-hour economy programme that will enable all-round economic activity in the country. More jobs would be created, and many would be employed in the security sector. So Naa chairman, the flag bearer of the NDC, John Mahama, needs your people’s support to succeed,” Prof. Alabi told the gathering of chiefs and people of the Sekoti Traditional Area.



The festival was also graced by the Member of Parliament of the area, Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane; Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Lawyer Anthony Namoo; CIRAWA Ghana from the University for Development Studies, Tamale, Chiana Pio; and President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, Pe Dituudini Adiali Ayagitam III, among a host of others.