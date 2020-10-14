General News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: Mawuena Trebarh, Contributor

Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyemang donates to juvenile home, cerebral palsy organization

Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang in a photo with students of South Labone Girls Vocational Training Cent

Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 presented assorted items to two organizations as part of her personal commitment to support the vulnerable persons in the country.



Items presented went to a cluster of youth rehabilitation institutions in South Labone and the Makers Disability Foundation in Dansoman, Accra.



The cluster of youth rehabilitation institutions include South Labone Girls Vocational Training Centre, Junior Girls Correctional Center, Shelter for Abused Children and Remand Boys. These institutions are administered by the Department of Social Welfare and house children between the ages of 15-18 years.



The facility caters for children who have suffered sexual and emotional abuse and human trafficking. In some cases, the children have also been completely abandoned.



The Maker’s Disability Foundation cares for about 100 children who have Cerebral Palsy.



Explaining her rationale for taking a break from her campaign activities to target these two institutions, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang indicated that the gesture was part of her personal life long commitment to ensure that those more susceptible to economic and social struggles received a hand of support.



She also took the opportunity to engage with the children and caregivers.



“I believe that irrespective of circumstances, vulnerable Ghanaians, when accorded a fair chance, have the capacity to contribute something to our nation. This is my best effort to encourage these young ones to reorient their attitudes towards life and help their courageous care-givers to shape them into productive citizens. I hope my small contribution will inspire all well meaning Ghanaians to do the same. I am confident that we can do it together.” She said.







Bags of rice, cartons of oil, bags of beans, cartons of bottled water, bags of pure water, pieces of exercise books, boxes of Lele Mackerel, math sets and assorted toiletries were given to both institutions. Also, an undisclosed amount of money were donated to both institutions.



Prof. Opoku- Agyemang was accompanied by Madam Sherry Ayitey, the National Vice Chair it the NDC, Mr Ade Coker, Regional Chairman of the Greater Accra Region, Ambassador Molly Anim-Addo, Mr. Mustapha Abubakar, the Former Deputy CEO of Masloc, Abigail Elorm, Deputy National Women’s Organizer, Ruth Della Seddoh, Deputy National Youth Organiser and the



Greater Accra Regional Deputy Women Organizers as well as the PCs and Chairmen for La Dadekotopon, and Ablekuma West constituencies. Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa – MP for North Tongu, Benedicta Lasi – Aide and Mawuena Trebarh Spokeperson to the Running Mate of the NDC, who are members of Prof. Opoku- Agyemang’s office, were also present during the presentations.

