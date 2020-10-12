General News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Prof. Jane Naana is still taking salary from UCC; wants contract extension - Captain Smart

Broadcast Journalist, Captain Smart

Broadcast Journalist, Captain Smart has disclosed that the Vice Presidential Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has written to the University of Cape Coast(UCC) to renew her contract as a lecturer of the University.



According to him, although the former Vice Chancellor for the University of Cape Coast has ended her part-time contract with the University, she received her salary for the month of August and September and never worked during those months.



To Captain Smart, it is shocking that a woman who has been appointed as a running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will write to the University to renew her teaching contract.



Captain Smart who said he loves her for being a woman and taking up a leadership role called on her to ask the school not to renew her contract and also send back the school’s money paid to her for no work done.



“I want to beg the Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang. The letter you have written to the University of Cape Coast to renew your contract please go and take your letter back. At this moment, you are not a lecturer on that campus. So if your contract is renewed, will you be lecturer or you will be a Vice President.”



“August your drew salary, in September did you go for the salary? I like you because you are a woman. But In August did you teach? If you don’t want problems, send the money back to them and also go back to the Cape Coast University for your letter asking for the school to renew your contract,” he said on the Anopa Bofo) show.

