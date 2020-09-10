General News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Prof. Jane Naana has no track record for women advancement – Ursula Owusu

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has described the running mate of the National Democratic Congress, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as one who does not champion women empowerment.



According to her, the former Education Minister does not have a solid track record for the advancement of women’s rights, women’s protection, and gender equality.



Speaking on Citi TV’s Eyewitness News segment, on September 9, 2020, monitored by GhanaWeb, the Communications Minister said, “Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang does not believe in the gender agenda because when she was minister for education, there were more female teacher trainees than men at the time but her policies allowed teachers to be paid three months salaries for three years work and that affected the majority of women teachers.”



“…So, she [Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang] took deliberate actions that harmed the purchasing power of women. She also canceled the allowance of teacher trainees and several of them had to drop out of their respective programs,” she added.



The Ablekuma West MP noted Ghanaians have already experienced the tenure of the John Mahama administration and not much has changed with regards to how people viewed him and therefore urged the populace to be wise in exercising their franchise.



Ghanaians will on December 7, 2020, go to the polls to elect a President as part of a four-year constitutional mandate in a general election.



The likely to be keen contest will see John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress contend against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the current President of the Republic and flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

