Prof Gyimah-Boadi donates books from his library to Political Science Department, University of Ghana

General News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Source: Stephanie Birikorang, Contributor

The Chairman of the pan-African research network, Afrobatometer, Prof. Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi, has donated books from his personal collection to the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, where he was a faculty member for many years.



“Books and other reading materials have meant a lot to my life as a student, a lecturer, scholar and activist,” Prof. Gymah Boadi said at the presentation ceremony.



“I am largely retired and happen to have on my hands tons of books and publications that I believe and hope would be useful to someone out here in some way.”



The books were received on behalf of the university by the Head of the Political Science Department, Dr Seidu Alidu.



"For a man with such rich history of service and knowledge advancement, we are pleased to have you make this wonderful donation to the Department," Dr. Alidu said.



"These are very [cherished] books. Some of them very rare, others very expensive. They span different fields of study, including Comparative Politics, Democracy and Governance, African Studies, Development Studies, International Relations and several renowned journal publications from the Journal of Democracy and other internationally recognized peer reviewed journals."



Prof. Gyimah-Boadi is the founder and former executive director of CDD Ghana. He has taught in universities in the United States.



He is a fellow of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences and a member of the editorial board of the Journal of Democracy.



He is on the Advisory Council of the Mo Ibrahim Index of African Governance, among others.