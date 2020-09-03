General News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Prof Gyampo wades into Elizabeth Ohene’s ‘All knowing CSOs’ jibe

Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo

Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has taken a swipe at veteran journalist, Madam Elizabeth Ohene, for labelling CSOs and NGOs as lacking the ability to stomach criticisms and being “all knowing” in her recent article.



Referring to his response as a brief one, Prof Gyampo described the introductory part of Madam Ohene’s article where she referred to CSOs as performing “self-appointed roles” in Ghana as an unfortunate one.



He further questioned why ruling parties tend to have issues with CSOs, and remain supportive to same bodies when they go into opposition.



In his view, “There must be an elite consensus on the need to allow CSOs to thrive, regardless of where we find ourselves, whether in power or in opposition.”



Differing from the veteran journalist’s position, Mr Gyampo said “a simple reading and literature scan of the role of CSOs and the state of current thinking in the area, in any democracy, will show that CSOs are actually on course, performing their roles required of them.”



According to Mr Gyampo, this is not the first time ruling parties have had issues with CSOs about their probing and accountability activities. He cited events of 2016 when the NDC was in power and concluded by saying “we all know how it ended.”



