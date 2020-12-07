General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Prof. Gyampo raises concern about the positioning of ballot booths

Prof Ransford Gyampo

A Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Political Science department, Prof Ransford Gyampo, has called on the Electoral Commission to position the election booth such that observers can tell when people remove already stamped and thump-printed ballot papers from their nose masks.



To him, it is imperative that party agents do not become lousy while they observe the elections for their political parties across the country.



He made this known in a Facebook post saying “Let the polling booths be positioned such that, though we cannot see who one is voting for, we can see whether one is removing an already stamped & thumb-printed ballot paper, hidden in a nose mask & dumping in the ballot box. Yes party agents, do not be lousy. Be vigilant!”.



This year, every electorate will be expected to wear their nose masks before they go to the various polling stations dotted across the country. This is as a result of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.



The EC prior to this day cautioned that people who do not put on their masks will be sent out of the polling station.





Let the polling booths be positioned such that, though we cannot see who one is voting for, we can see whether one is... Posted by Ransford Gyampo on Sunday, December 6, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.