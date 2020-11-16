General News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Prof. Gyampo makes shocking revelation about coronavirus cases in Ghana

Prof. Ransford Yaw Gyampo

Senior lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Yaw Gyampo has made a shocking revelation about COVID-19 cases in the country.



His disclosure follows a recent surge in the disease.



Current information on the Ghana Health Service portal, puts the country’s COVID-19 case count at 50,123.



1,473 from the above number are active cases; the Ghana Health Service’s COVID-19 tracker has shown.



The death toll remains 322 with the total number of recoveries and discharges standing at 48,328.



New cases, however, has shot up to 105.



But, Prof. Yaw Gyampo believes information about the cases are being manipulated.



Although he could not immediately make known the justification of his claims, Prof. Gyampo says "the cases are much serious than we can imagine".



The UG professor has since advised the general public to protect themselves.



"Information about COVID cases Ghana now, are being controlled for reasons not so much in the interest of all of us. Guys, my checks show that the cases are much more serious than we can imagine. Please protect yourselves!," said Yaw Gyampo.



Meanwhile, the Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Titus Bayuo, on Monday, November 9, 2020, said Ghana is likely to head into another lockdown if the country’s coronavirus cases continue to rise.



"If we don’t take care of ourselves, and looking at the trajectory, we might have to go back to lockdown but if that can be avoided, why not," he said.









