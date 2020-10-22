Regional News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: GNA

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng donates vehicle to aid NPP’s campaign in Dormaa-East

According to Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng the vehicle will help facilitate campaign activities

Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has donated a JAC pickup vehicle in support of New Patriotic Party’s(NPP) campaign in the Dormaa-East Constituency, in Accra.



According to him, the vehicle will facilitate movement in the Constituency and campaign activities in the area.



He however advised citizens to vote peacefully and eschew all kinds of insults that have the tendency of creating tension.



“Nana Addo being number one on the ballot sheet is enough evidence that the NPP will win again this year while the NDC takes the second position but with a very wide margin,” he added.



Mr. Paul Apreku Twum-Barimah, NPP Parliamentary candidate for Dormaa-East expressed appreciation for the donation, adding that, the vehicle has come at the right time to lessen the workload on the ground ahead of the elections.



He called on other stakeholders to assist them with other logistics to enable them to reach every constituent in Dormaa-East.



“Come December 7, 2020, let us all go out in our numbers to show appreciation by way of re-electing the President for his initiatives and good work such as the Free SHS, NABCO, 1D1F, Planting for Food and Jobs, among others,” he added.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.