Prof Frimpong-Boateng deserves commendation for speaking the truth - Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has commended former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, for his candid remarks regarding the current government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Dr. Apaak praised Prof. Boateng's courage in addressing what he perceives as a government characterized by nepotism.



In a tweet, Dr. Apaak stated, "Prof. Boateng deserves commendation for speaking the truth. Let his example be emulated by all, especially those so-called neutrals, who were hoodwinked into believing that this USELESS Akufo-Addo/Bawumia gov't had good intentions for our Republic."



Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has been openly critical of the government in recent times, describing it as a blend of family, friends, and concubines.



In an open letter to the government, he expressed his disappointment in the perceived lawlessness in the country and questioned how the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which he believed was founded on principles of the rule of law, had reached this point.



He emphasized the importance of respecting individual rights, fundamental human rights, and the separation of powers in a democratic society.



Prof. Frimpong-Boateng criticized any system or individual that tramples on these rights, asserting that they are acting against God's principles and are not fit to govern.



The former minister also called out those working behind the scenes to tarnish the image of the NPP, expressing concern about the state of the party and the country as a whole.



Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng's outspoken stance and calls for accountability have sparked discussions within Ghana's political landscape, highlighting the importance of open dialogue and transparency in governance.



