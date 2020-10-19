Regional News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Prof. Francis Nunoo enjoins fishermen to avoid destructive fishing practices

Some fishermen have adopted illegal fishing practices

Head of Department for Marine and Fisheries, University Ghana, Professor Francis Nunoo, has entreated fishermen to desist from the indiscriminate ways of fishing.



He asked them to fish legally with “the legal gears prescribed by the fisheries ACT 625 and fisheries regulations LI 1968” to protect aquatic life.



This comes at the back of some illegal fishing practices adopted by some fishermen in their desire to catch fish.



These practices have resulted in irreversible damage to aquatic habitats and the ecosystem.



Speaking exclusively to UniversNews, Professor Nunoo called on all stakeholders to join the fight against indiscriminate ways of fishing.



“Let’s patronise good quality fish if the market isn’t there the tendency to fish illegally will below. Fishermen should also fish with the legal gears prescribed by the fisheries ACT 625 and fisheries regulations LI 1968 and all catches must be reported,” he said.



According to him, consumption of fish induces greater benefits to individuals and the nation as a whole, and also generate income to the country’s revenue.



He highlighted that: “Ghana records one of the highest consumers of fish and also serve as a source of income. Fish is also a quality food which provides omega 3 acids and other nutrients you can’t get from other food sources. I, therefore, recommend eating of fish because it helps in the breakdown of cholesterol and fats in the system.”

