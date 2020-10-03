General News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Prof Benneh’s murder: ‘Killer’ house cleaner had duplicate key to professor’s room

The suspect James Nana Womba

Details emerging from the gruesome murder of Professor Yaw Benneh of the University of Ghana indicate that the domestic worker who has confessed to committing the crime had a spare key to the late professor’s room.



At a press conference to provide details on investigations into the murder, the Director-General of the CID, COP Ken Isaac Yeboah disclosed that the suspect, known as James Nana Womba acquired a key to the house without Professor Benneh’s knowledge.



“He has admitted that he committed the murder with one other person. Because he had a key, a duplicate key which the professor didn’t know that he had. He had access to the place and together with the new person to the place, they murdered him.



COP Ken Isaac Yeboah also detailed how the 29-year-old suspect and his accomplice killed Professor Benneh.



“They hit him with an iron rod, then tied him up, gagged him, until he died”.



COP Yeboah said “Based on forensic evidence gathered from the crime scene, the cleaner was subjected to further questioning and he broke down and confessed”.



“He initially mentioned the names of some suspects but has now changed his assertion, he said he committed the crime with one other person”.



The CID Director-General, COP Ken Isaac Yeboah also told reporters that the suspect had gone to the house with intentions of robbing his boss but ended up killing him when he resisted.



The suspect also confessed to stealing two phones and sharing it between himself and his partner in crime.





