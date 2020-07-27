General News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prof Atta Mills took me as a son, got me a job at GBC – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, say “love and care” are the two attributes which best describe the persona and values of the late Evans Atta Mills.



According to him, the late Professor Evans Atta Mills played an important role in is life especially during his Universities days, adding that the former president personally got him a job at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) where he worked as a sports journalist for several years.



He said the caring and loving role the late president played in his life has impacted positively in his life and he is, therefore, going to ensure he (Nii Lante Vandepuye) also lives a life that impacts positively on the people around him.



Speaking an interview with Ghanaweb during the 8th remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony of the late Evans Atta Mills at the Asomdwee Park here in Accra on his fond memories of the latter, he said “...he loves humanity, he loves everybody and he cares for everybody. He does not discriminate because he sees everybody as a human being. I was a student on campus, he took me as a son, he got me a job at GBC and then I also worked with him at the presidency and all I know is that he always want to ask if you have eaten and if you have money in your pocket. He cares about people and sees everyone as a son and not a subordinate. And that is what I have learnt from him and that is what I will like to impact to everybody around me.



Nii Lante Vanderpuye served as the Deputy Head of Sports from 1990-2004 at GBC and Head of Sports, from 2005-2008 before he was appointed the Minister of Sports under the erstwhile John Mahama administration in 2016.



Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to continue the peace and unity in the country which the late President John Evan Atta Mills started.



At the same event, flagbearer of the NDC said Ghanaians are “crying” for the kind of peace, stability and justice he (Mills) stood for.



John Mahama thus reiterated his promise to continue the legacy of the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills.



President Mills died in July 2012.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.