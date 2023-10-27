Prof. Adei's 1 million bribery allegation: Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah calls for a commission to investigate

General News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah a governance Lecturer at the Central University has waded into discussions relating to a bribery allegation by Professor Stephen Adei.



Professor Stephen Adei, a former Director-General and Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, in an interview with TV3, has accused government officials of demanding payment of 1 million before awarding road contracts.



"This road contract would be given to you, provided you put one million upfront, not after you have gotten the money. This is what Akufo-Addo must be thinking about and if he knows about it, he must be ashamed.



“That now his people demand from you a certain amount before you would be considered for a job. Why? Because when they get it, whether the government pays you or not they have gotten their money. It is as if people are in a hurry to loot the country before the end of Akufo-Addo’s term”, he alleged.



But the Road Ministry has debunked the accusation, stressing “these allegations are surprising at the least because the processes leading to the award of road contracts are open, transparent, competitive and in accordance with the law”.



They however indicated in a statement that they have handed the case to EOCO.



“Given that the alleged conduct borders on the commission of crime against the Republic, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has today, 23rd October 2023, requested the Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) to fully investigate the allegations.”



Reacting to the issue, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has appealed for a Commission to be set up to probe it, asking "is this why our roads are in a bad shape?"



"This is serious matter; we don't have to joke with it at all. In fact, I'd prefer we set up a whole Commission to investigate it because it's so damning," the Governance lecturer at the Central University told Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".



