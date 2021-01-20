General News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Procure more PPE to aid our work - GRNMA to government

The General Secretary for Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), David Tenkorang Twum, has called on government to intensify the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to enhance their safety and that of other health professionals.



This statement by the Secretary for the GRNMA follows the surge in the coronavirus in Ghana.



Ghana’s active coronavirus cases have been pegged at 2,174 with 58 deaths.



Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, General Secretary of the Association, David Tekorang Twum, stated that the association is ever ready to fight the virus and that they only demand that government provides them the needed tools to work with.



“We don’t have to wait for it to overwhelm once we know this (the PPEs) are the only guns we have as nurses and midwives so what we are asking the government is to provide us with these necessary logistics to be able to fight off the virus,” Mr Twum said.



He reiterated the association’s commitment to help government fight the coronavirus to prevent further deaths.



The General Secretary for the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), David Tenkorang Twum also confirmed the death of 4 nurses who have passed after contracting covid-19 in their line of duty.



He added that many others are currently battling for their lives in health facilities across the country.



“We’ve lost four of them, as recently as three days ago, we lost another young man at Kasena District in the Upper East Region, ” he added.